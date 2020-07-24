Rain coming to Kildare after a bright start

After a bright start to the day, rain is coming.

Met Eirean says it will continue dry across many central and eastern counties this morning with a few bright spells. Outbreaks of rain will develop across the western half of the country later this morning, extending eastwards across the country this afternoon and reaching eastern coastal counties by late afternoon. Some dry spells developing later in the day with the rain becoming more intermittent. A humid day with areas of hill and coastal mist. Top temperatures generally ranging 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east. Mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh in coastal areas.

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle with hill and coastal mist. Less humid and mainly dry conditions will extend from the Atlantic, with just a few showers along Atlantic coasts. Minimum temperatures 12 to 15 degrees, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds, veering westerly.