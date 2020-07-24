Deaths in Co Kildare - July 24, 2020

Cait O Keeffe (née Daly)

Celbridge, Kildare

July 2020. Peacefully surrounded by her family in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of the Hermitage Clinic. Beloved wife of the late Mick, adored mother of Saileog and mother-in-law to Karen. She will be deeply missed by her loving sisters, Aine, Fiona, the late Maire and Treasa, her brothers John and Padraig. Her brother-in-law Eamonn Glancy, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends, and all her extended family in Kerry.

Reposing at her home on Friday 24th from 4pm to 7pm, for family and friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. If you wish to view the funeral mass,please click on the link below.

Cait’s Funeral Mass

Funeral mass on 12.30pm Saturday July 25 followed by burial in Donaghcumper Cemetery, while adhering to Covid guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

James (Jam) LYNCH

Naas, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

July 22. Ppeacefully at Naas General Hospital on July 22nd 2020. Loving son of the late Phyllis and Gus, and brother of the late Susan; very sadly missed by his sons Gerard and Eric, their mother Marie, his loving partner Pauline, grandchild Chloe, and all brothers, sisters, in-laws, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Due to the Government advice and HSE guidelines, a Funeral Service will take place for the immediate family only. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page.