Kildare County Council grants permission for demolition of former pub and restaurant

Kildare County Council has granted planning for the demolition of an existing pub and restaurant building.

There are plans for The Thatch Pub site at the corner of Main St and Chapel St, Ballymore Eustace, to be demolished and erect retail space, including a restaurant, an orangery structure, commercial kitchen and ancillary staff at ground floor level.

The first floor accommodation to the northern block only will comprise of a manager's officer, stock room and yoga studio or multi purpose space.

Plans for the rear courtyard include a single storey greenhouse kitchen garden, landscaped terraces and lawn, eight public and eight staff bicycle parking bays, new connections to the public realm works including refurbishment works to public footpaths & kerbs, a landscaped terrace on Chapel St, six public car parking bays, 10 public bicycle parking bays, two public car charging points and all associated site and landscaping works.