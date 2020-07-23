Naas creche plans for extending opening hours and numbers attending

Kildare County Council has received a planning application for permission to increase the capacity of a creche and montessori in Naas.

The development at Ballycane House which is a protected structure includes an application for permission to increase the amount of children attending from a maximum of 40 to 72 at any one time.

Also the application is seeking to extend the opening hours from 9am to 6pm, to 7.30am to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday. Kildare County Council has received the application in relation to Appletree Creche and Montessori, Ballycane House, Craddockstown Road, Naas,