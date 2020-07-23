Deaths in Co Kildare - July 23, 2020

Pat Sheehan, Orchard Park, The Curragh / Tramore, Waterford

July 22. Peacefully at Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons & daughters Yvonne, Patrick, Mickey & Melissa, son-in-law Duarte, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren, brothers & sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends. A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy funeral home, Newbridge on Thursday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for Mass at 11 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations Box in Church.

Anna-May Brady (née Tierney), Mile Mill, Kilcullen, / Allenwood

July 20. Suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her son Noel. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John and son James, daughters-in-law Maureen and Ellie, sisters-in-law Marie and Phillis, grandchildren Patrick, Jacob and Saoirse, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandniece, neighbours, relatives and many friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 50 people will take place. Anna-May will be reposing at her family home on Friday (24th) with rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 10.00am requiem Mass via Knockbounce and Lough Wee.The funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Those who would like to attend the funerals but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence agt RIP.ie.