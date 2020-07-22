Council house sale delays ‘costing tenants money’ - Kildare councillor

Local authority tenants are paying ‘dead rent money’ as they experience delays in buying a Kildare County Council house.

Fianna Fáil councillor Brian Dooley has criticised the delay associated with buying a house from KCC.

“It takes more than nine months to get a ‘consent to sale’ and this causes unnecessary stress, hardship and difficulties during a housing crisis,” he said.

Cllr Dooley also pointed out that when houses are bought they are, in many cases, altered and this provides money for the local economy. He said he is aware of delays in Athy.

He was supported by newly appointed Cathaoirleach Mark Stafford, who said he has seen delays of up to two years.

According to Kildare County Council, there has a marked increase in the number of consent for sale requests along with general conveyancing queries.

This was associated with the recovery of the housing market and resulted in a backlog of queries.

However, additional resources have been assigned to the council’s housing section to deal with the backlog and this has resulted with a good deal of work being brought up to date.

In a report, KCC official Annette Aspell said work is continuing on requests to buy council homes.

“While significant progress had been made and we continue to work to address a number of outstanding requests, the Covid-19 crisis has also impacted on progress both as a result of staff availability as well as delays in response from external legal representatives,” added Ms Aspell.