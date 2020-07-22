Deaths in Co Kildare - July 22, 2020

Bernard (Barney) Whelan, Formerly of Gouleyduff & St. Joseph's Tce., Athy

July 21. Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Holy Family Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Pre-deceased by his son Ben. Deeply regretted by his seven children, their mother, seven grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private reposal will take place in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eir Code R14 TX26) at 7pm on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. A private family funeral will take place at 11am on Thursday in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, which will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'Condolences' at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

Christopher Walsh, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Athy

July 20. Formerly 11 Pairc Bhride, Athy. Sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen, sisters and brothers, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family funeral will take place at 2pm on Thursday in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, which will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section marked 'Condolences' at RIP.ie

Eric Ryan, Broadfield View, Naas, / Clontarf, Dublin

July 20. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, deeply regretted by his loving wife Leela, son Greg, daughter in law Glenda, grandchildren Benjamin & Charlotte, sister Audrey (McAlister), extended family and friends. In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a Funeral Service for family and close friends (max 50 persons indoors) will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in St. David's Church of Ireland, Naas. Family flowers only please. Those who would like to attend Eric's Funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions are invited to leave a personal message for the family at "condolences" on RIP.ie.

James (Jim) McDermott, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

July 21. Peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons and daugthers James, Thomas, John, Paul, Michael, Colette, Karen and David, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House strictly private on Thursday morning please. Please maintain social distancing at all times, thank you. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions, cannot, can watch the funeral on the Newbridge parish webcam or leave a message on the condolence page at RIP.ie