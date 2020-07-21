Naas motorists should have more free parking time
Grace period
Naas
Motorists visiting Naas should be given a longer grace period without having to buy a parking ticket.
Normally vehicle owners have 15 minutes to buy a ticket - and there is a 15 minute grace period operating after a parking ticket expires.
This forms part of the parking rules operating in the town.
However this period was lengthened to 30 minutes with the onset of the Covid-19 epidemic.
Now, Cllr Evie Sammon wants the period extended to 45 minutes.
The issue will be raised at a Naas Municipal District meeting today.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on