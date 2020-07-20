Kildare gardaí fundraise to open new staff garden at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital has officially opened a beautiful new garden for staff.

Naas Gardaí raised the funds for the garden by organising a number of events supported by the people of Kildare and West Wicklow in recognition of the care provided by staff of Naas General Hospital to patients during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

A number of Kildare Gardaí volunteered to either have their heads shaved, dyed or wear a novelty wig for a week.

The garden was designed and delivered by local gardening expert Brian Burke who wanted to give something back to his local hospital by creating the outdoor space.

It’s intended to be a relaxing outdoor space for staff to take a break from the busy and demanding environment while caring for patients in wards.

Alice Kinsella General Manager said: “On behalf of the Hospital I would sincerely like to thank Superintendent Oliver Henry, Garda Garry Cogan and all the local gardaí for their ongoing support to the hospital but particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Community Policing Division provided significant assistance to the hospital on numerous occasions.

“Naas General Hospital also wants to acknowledge the support provided by Woodies for the supply of plants, flowers and furniture.”

Anne Murphy, Director of Nursing at Naas General Hospital: “I would like to thank all involved in the project.

“It will provide a very welcome space for staff to get a break from the busy ward environment.

“Thank you also to Friends of Naas Hospital for their support with this project and their ongoing support to various service improvements for the patients of Naas General Hospital.”

Management and staff at the hospital belive the garden will be a legacy for all staff to enjoy for many years to come.

They also said it will always be a constant reminder of the support and appreciation received from the very generous members of the public as a thank you for service provided by the frontline workers of Naas General Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several gardai based in Co Kildare stations their support for frontline healthcare workers by volunteering to either have their heads shaved, dyed or for those without hair to shave, dye or wear a novelty wig for a week.

The fundraiser was run during April and May and realised thousands of euro through a range of events in many local areas generously supported by members of the public.