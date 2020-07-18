Kildare rally with a difference: Mac and Norman goes online this year

The Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor Rally turns 18 this August. The annual rally has stood the test of time with it growing in vehicles entries each year.

This community event has raised €488,964.50 over the last 17 years for cancer patients and their families.

On August 16th, 2020, Mac (Peter) and Ann Sully should be welcoming hundreds of vehicles and spectators to their yard in Brannockstown, Co Kildare, to mark another Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor Rally in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

“Due to Covid-19 and the social distancing guidelines the Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor rally won’t be able to go ahead in the traditional sense this year. However, we will be hosting the First Man and Norman Virtual Tractor Rally,” said Ann.

“We are extremely disappointed we won’t get to meet everyone, but we are asking people to do a rally in their own area. This is not just for tractors, trucks, motorbikes though we want everyone to get involved. Anything that moves can take place in this virtual rally. We would like the children to get involved by getting on their favourite toy tractor, bike, scooter etc and go around their own homes. We would love you to video anyone taking part in landscape mode on your phones and email them to Colm Lambe our videographer, colmlambe@hotmail.com before August 10.”

On August 16th, the Sully and Egar family will hold a family rally and then straight after that they will publish the virtual tractor rally on their Facebook page, Mac Norman Rally.

“I will miss seeing everyone on August 16 as there is always so much fun and craic before the vehicles set off around the 17km approx. route” said Mac. He added: “We may be apart this year, but we can come together in the virtual sense and still have a lot of fun. I am asking all our regular participants to get involved and send in their videos. I would also encourage new people to come on board this year as distance is not limited now.”

The Mac and Norman committee is asking everyone who can to fundraise for the Irish Cancer Society through this virtual rally. People can either donate through the online Just Giving page (search for Mac and Norman’s Virtual Tractor Rally) or by lodging money directly into their bank account (please include your name as a reference): Vintage Tractor Drive, Bank of Ireland, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. IBAN: IE53BOFI90114029181909 BIC: BOFIIE2D

Alternatively, you can call Ann on 087 9810555 for a sponsorship card. Please remember social distancing and hand washing if using a sponsorship card.

Averil Power, Irish Cancer Society CEO, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on our cancer community and on the Irish Cancer Society as an organisation. We have worked hard to respond to this new and challenging environment, providing much needed services to people affected by cancer. However, we rely on the generosity of the public and events like the Mac and Norman Vintage Tractor Rally to provide these services. We are asking everyone, if they can, to get involved with the virtual challenge and raise vital funds for cancer patients.”