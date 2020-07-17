Man arrested after stolen jeep leads Gardaí to €40,000 drugs and cash seizure

A man has been arrested following the recovery of a stolen jeep in Wicklow, leading Gardaí to seize approximately €30,000 worth of drugs and almost €9,000 in cash.

As a result of an intelligence led operation carried out yesterday, a jeep which had previously been reported stolen was identified by Gardaí parked outside a residence on the Boghall Road, Bray, County Wicklow.

As Gardaí approached the residence to conduct a search under warrant, they observed a man with a backpack in the hallway of the property. The man ran towards the rear garden of the residence where he was apprehended by Gardaí.

His backpack was searched and was found to contain, subject to analysis, approximately €7,000 of suspected cocaine, approximately €3,410 of suspected cannabis in 46 individual deal bags, and approximately €20,540 of suspected Alprazolam and Diazepam tablets.

€8,810 in cash was also seized and the key to the stolen jeep was recovered.

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.