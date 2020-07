A chainsaw was robbed from a vehicle in Kilteel.

The Stihl model is valued at €250 and was robbed from a Land Cruiser vehicle which was parked in the Cromwellstown townland.

The incident happened on July 5 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

The driver noticed the chainsaw was missing from the back seat when he saw a door open.