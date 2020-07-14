LATEST: No new deaths, but 32 Covid-19 cases reported today

There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today. The death toll in Ireland from the virus now stands at 1,746

As of midnight last night, Monday, July 13, the HPSC has been notified of 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,670 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

In County Kildare, 1,514 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed as of midnight on Sunday, July 12 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. That figure represented an increase of one case over the previous day.

As of midnight Monday, 523,277 tests have been carried out across the country. Over the past week, 49,264 tests were carried out. 157 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.3%.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Knowing the symptoms of Covid-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing this disease.

“Symptoms associated with Covid-19 can be similar to other common ailments. I would urge anyone experiencing symptoms to assume it is Covid-19, in the first instance, until a GP or test tells you otherwise."