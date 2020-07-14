Burst main leaves parts of Naas without water

A large water main in the Naas area and the supply to large parts of the town will be disrupted whilst investigations and repairs are carried out, according to Kildare County Council.

It is anticipated that the supply will be disrupted until approximately 6pm today.

Irish Water says crews are working to repair the burst watermain as quickly and as safely as possible.

Properties in Naas and surrounding areas may be impacted by disruption to their supply while the repairs are underway.

Once the repairs are successfully completed, normal water supply will begin to be restored. Full water supply may take 1-2 hours to return as water refills the network.