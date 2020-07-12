LATEST: New Covid-19 cases confirmed in County Kildare; no deaths reported today

No new deaths from Covid-19 have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. The death toll from coronavirus in Ireland stands at 1,746 fatalities.

As of midnight last night, another 17 cases of Covid-19 had been reported to the HSPC, bringing the country's total to 25,682.

Figures updated to midnight last Friday, July 10 - the latest date for which county-by-county breakdowns are available - show that a further seven cases of Covid-19 were confirmed for County Kildare in the 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. This brings the county's tally of cases to 1,513.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “This virus is still out there. It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others - watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.”

* The above figures are available for members of the public to view at the online COVID-19 Dashboard.