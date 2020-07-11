LATEST: Two deaths, 23 new cases of Covid-19

There have been two more deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland today, bringing the virus death toll to 1,746.

Another 23 cases have also been confirmed in this evening's figures, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Ireland so far to 25,611.

As of Thursday, July 9, the latest date for which county breakdown figures are available, Kildare has had 1,506 confirmed Covid-19 cases. That Kildare figure is three cases higher than Wednesday's number. Kildare has the third-highest incidence of Covid-19, behind Dublin and Cork.