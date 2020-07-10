Newbridge residents likely to have disruptions to water supplies tomorrow

Newbridge is likely to be impacted by traffic disruptions and water supply issues tomorrow.

Irish Water is carrying out works in Newbridge tomorrow, putting in new connections.

The works will take place at the Kilcullen Road, between 10am and 1pm.

A traffic management system will be in place.

Irish Water says it could take up to three hours for supply to return to normal after works are completed.

A statement from Irish Water said: "Sallins, Clane, Prosperous, Naas, Kill and Johnstown are served by a wastewater network which is no longer fit for purpose. This can cause overflows and flooding during storms. Irish Water is investing over €38 million to solve the problem and to provide additional capacity for future growth in these towns."

The statement said: "Irish Water is working proactively with our delivery partners and as part of a multi-agency working group to ensure that our construction works are carried out in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community."