Major changes coming for long established Rathangan pub

A planning application has been granted by Kildare County Council to convert a former bar and lounge into a café and restaurant.

The green light has been given for the change of use of the D & T Dillon's at the corner of Market Square and Chapel Street.

A private residence is also incorporated into the property.

A firm known as Rosie Ryan Investments Rathangan Limited wants to convert the building into a retail premises, a coffee shop and a restaurant.

The property is a protected structure.

The estimated value of the construction project is €530,000.

The floor area of the new development is 514 square feet and the site is 0.05 hectares.



