Concern over plans for new drinking water source for Naas area

Plans to source a new water supply for parts of County Kildare.

Two councillors, Evie Sammon and Tracey O’Dwyer, want Irish Water to report on plans to bring water from Athy to serve parts of Naas, as well as areas in south Sallins, Ballymore Eustace and Brannockstown.

In a report to a Kildare County Council meeting KCC official Joe Boland said it’s understood the plan is to take an additional 15 million litres a day from the Barrow supply “to alleviate constraints in the greater Dublin area.

This will mean that from next year County Kildare will take less water from the treatment plant at Ballymore Eustace.

Mr Boland said the new supply will provide “a harder water” but it complies fully with European Union drinking water standards.

Cllr Evie Sammon said: “While I am not happy with the contents of the council’s report regarding Irish Water’s plans to make changes to the water supply in areas that are currently served by the Ballymore Eustace plant, I welcome an agreement from Mr Boland, to meet to discuss the issues."

However she also pointed out that Ballymore Eustace “plays host” to the Irish Water treatment plant and to not be receiving its water supply from its local treatment plant is farcical and I believe the people of Brannockstown, Ballymore Eustace, Caragh, Naas, Johnstown and Sallins (south) will not stand for it.”