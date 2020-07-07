No money available for IT update in Kildare County Council
Funding
Aras Chill Dara, Naas
An application for funding to provide a dashboard reporting structure which would provide information on issues reported to the Kildare County Council executive from various departments, was unsuccessful.
Cllr Nuala Killeen said the development would also collate monthly performance reports and compare progress against aims and targets.
However an application to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform’s innovation fund was not endorsed.
Over the last year however KCC has availed of Office 365 suite of products, including a Microsoft tool which is considered a market leader.
