County Kildare needs another third level college

A new third level college should be established in County Kildare.

Cllr Seamie Moore also called for an economic task force to be set up to pursue this and to promote the advantage of industrial development in the county, at a KCC meeting on June 29. He said 90% of thrid level sutdetns from County Kildare attend college in Dublin.

According to the Kildare County Council a draft economic strategy for KCC’s strategic policy committee. This has been produced with the support and expertise of industry leaders within the county, the IDA and Maynooth University.

There has been engagement with large companies based here to ensure that the county is seen as pro-business and open for business.