Newbridge housing estate set for road closure between this August and February 2021

A Newbridge housing estate will have a road closed for 80 days.

At Pairc Mhuire Kildare County Council, in conjunction with Irish Water, has announced that from Monday, August 17, until February 28, next, the road from Pairc Mhuire to Sarsfield Drive will be closed.

The works are to facilitate the installation of pipework.

A statement from Kildare County Council said: "Closures will be managed so as not to interfere with school opening or exam schedules."

Alternative Routes:

Southbound vehicles travelling on Sarsfield Drive towards Newbridge Main Street will divert straight onto Páirc Mhuire (circa 0.19km). They will divert right at Páirc Mhuire/ Páirc Mhuire and continue onto Henry Road (circa 0.3km). They will divert right at Henry Road/ Henry Street (circa 0.1km) and continue on R445.

Vehicles travelling eastbound on Dara Park towards Newbridge Main Street will be diverted right onto Highfield Estate (circa 0.3km). They will be diverted left at Highfield Estate/ Morristown Road (circa 0.16km) and then diverted right at Morristown Road/ Standhouse Road (circa 0.4km). They will divert left onto Moorefield Road (circa 0.15km) and then right onto R445.

Vehicles travelling westbound on Henry Street towards the Curragh will be diverted left at Henry Street/ Henry Street. They will divert right at Henry Street/ R445 (circa 0.4km). They will then divert right at R445 / Moorefield Road onto Moorefield Road.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained. Any objections or observations should be lodged in writing to the Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation & Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare, W91X77F or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5pm. on Monday, July 27.