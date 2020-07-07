Road signs needed for Kildare Village customers

A comprehensive road signs programme along with the use of Google map technology should be deployed to guide traffic to the Kildare Village shopping complex from regional and national roads.

Cllr Veralouise Behan said Kildare County Council should work with Kildare Village to do this and added it could keep multiple shoppers off local roads.

Read more County Kildare news

Kildare County Council said it is willing to cooperate with thesis destinations when they wish to provide directional signs on regional and local roads but it must be initiated by the company. Signs on the national road network are controlled by Transport Infrastructure Ireland