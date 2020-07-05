Kildare person wins half a million in last night's National Lottery Daily Millions draw

A lucky National Lottery player in Kildare is €500,000 richer today after they won the top prize in last Saturday night’s 9pm Daily Million Plus draw.

The lucky ticket was bought by a player in Kilcock.

The National Lottery is now asking its Daily Million players in Kilcock and the surrounding area to check their tickets carefully. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Doolan’s Centra store on the Courtown Road in Kilcock.

Speaking on selling this winning ticket, a delighted Colm Doolan, owner of the winning Centra store said: “What a win this is for one of our lucky customers. It’s hard to get my head around the fact that somebody walked into our store yesterday and walked out with a ticket worth a half a million euro. We’re going to enjoy the celebrations in-store today and we’ll be making sure that they check their tickets so they don’t miss out on this amazing prize.”

The winning numbers from yesterday’s 9pm Daily Million Plus draw are: 03, 09, 10, 23, 27, 38 and the bonus number is 16.