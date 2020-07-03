BREAKING: Gardaí to check pubs from 7pm this evening to ensure Covid-19 compliance

Gardaí are to start checking pubs across the country, including in Kildare, from 7pm this evening, Friday, July 3, to ensure they are adhering to Covid-19 public health guidelines.

According to a statement released this evening, this follows concerns from Garda management, the public and industry representative bodies that some licensed premises and their customers have not been adhering to the public health guidelines since the re-opening of licensed premises on Monday of this week.

The operation – Operation Navigation – will commence from 7pm this evening.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "When licenced premises were initially shut under the public health guidelines An Garda Síochána checked thousands of licensed premises to ensure they remained closed, which the vast, vast majority did. Our intention in this latest phase was to conduct a large number of spot-checks of licensed premises. However, it now appears that just a few days after their introduction some licensed premises and their customers are ignoring the public health guidelines. By doing so, they are putting themselves and everyone they then come into contact with at risk of getting Covid-19. This is not acceptable and we are now expanding our planned checks.”

An Garda Síochána has today given an operational order to all local Garda managers that licensed premises in their area operating at the moment are to be checked for adherence to The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020.

However, the statement said that the gardaí will adopt a policy of engaging with and educating publicans on their new responsibilities, rather than immediately enforcing penalties or closing premises.

Pubs serving alcohol must ensure adequate social distancing, hygiene measures and serve a substantial meal to patrons ordering drinks.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations 2020 are currently in effect until the July 20. Where potential breaches of the Public Health Regulations are identified, and where a person does not come into compliance with the regulations, a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed.

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.