Kildare weather forecast for Friday night and the weekend

The weather forecast for Friday and the weekend is for it to remain changeable and generally unsettled, with wet and rather windy weather at times over the weekend with a risk of thunder.

Cloudy on Friday night. The rain will clear to showers before a further spell of rain will move in from the west overnight. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a mild, cloudy and breezy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but more persistent in the north and west. Becoming largely dry for much of Leinster and east Munster during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees generally, but reaching higher closer to southeast coast. Winds will be mostly moderate southwesterly but strong on southern coasts.

A band of rain will extend from the west overnight clearing the southeast by morning. Becoming breezy with freshening southwesterly winds, veering westerly and strong on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

SUNDAY:

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a brighter, blustery day with a mix of sunshine and showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west with some thundery bursts possible. It will be unseasonably windy with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.