Kildare Property Watch: Impressive five-bed home in Athgoe

Hawthorn Lodge is a stone fronted dormer bungalow in the perfect location just off the N7 in the townland of Athgoe.

This impressive home extends to a generous 326m2 approximately and is finished to the highest standards and set on approximately 1.8 acres.

Ideal for the growing family, it boasts five bedrooms and many versatile reception rooms. Outside, for the horse lover, are two stables and a tack room.

This home is located just five minutes from Kill village with its shops, school and church, while also being just 15 minutes to Naas. From the house it is just 2 minutes to Junction 5 of the N7.

The well- proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises (downstairs) entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen, dining room, sunroom, utility room, toilet, two bedrooms (one en-suite) and guest wc.

Upstairs are three bedrooms (one en-suite), a walk-in hotpress, and family bathroom.

Outside is a double garage, two stables and a tack room.

This superb property comes with an asking price of €765,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466, info@sfor.ie.