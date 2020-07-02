LATEST: Five deaths, 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

Five further deaths from Covid-19, and 15 more cases of the virus, have been announced this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of five more people have died of coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 1,738.

As of midnight last night, another 15 cases of the virus were confirmed to the HPSC, bringing the total to 25,489 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest figures available for County Kildare show that, on June 29, there were 1,488 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the county.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “What has been a collective and effective national effort to suppress Covid-19 in Ireland, now also becomes an individual mission. Every person must risk assess their own environments, make appropriate decisions about where they will go and who they will meet, and how they can ensure their safety and the safety of those around them.

“Continue to follow public health advice, understand the risks of your actions and environments and stay safe.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “60% of all Covid-19 cases have been reported in the past month. The transmission of the virus is accelerating globally. In order to limit the potential for a resurgence of the disease in Ireland, we all must continue to follow public health advice and take responsibility for our individual actions.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproductive number is now estimated to be closer to 1 than it has been in recent weeks. The R number is easily influenced by small changes to the transmission of the virus.

“We have noticed an increase in the number of cases towards the end of last week. It is a trend that NPHET will continue to monitor closely.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Operations, HSE; “Due to the good practices of the public our ICU’s were not overwhelmed. Although they were busy, every patient got the care they deserved. Some of us may have witnessed the reality of the frontlines in our hospitals on recent television documentaries. We should not lose sight of what is at risk and how fragile our systems are in the face of this pandemic. Please continue to follow public health advice.”