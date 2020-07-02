Deaths in Co Kildare - July 2, 2020

Jeremiah (Jer) Robinson, 9 St. Dominic's Park, Athy

July 1. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, children Patricia, Geraldine, Patrick, John, Threase, Jerry, Martin and Joseph, brothers Johnny and Tommy, sisters Margaret and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will take place on Friday, 3rd July, at 11am in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy. The Funeral mass will be livestreamed, see link www.parishofathy.ie. A private burial will take place afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who wish to leave a message of sympathy may do so at RIP.ie

Nellie (Ellen) Pender (née Brennan), Ticknevin, Carbury

June 30. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters; Mary, Jim, Catherina, Sandra, Paddy Joe, Madeline, Elaine, Josephine, Deirdre and Nicola, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Friday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn. We suggest using the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult time.

Richard (Dick) Doran, Enfield, Meath / Kildare

June 29. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Mary and brother of the late Chris. Loving father of Patrick, Joseph, Eileen, Alan, Rickey, Teresa, Shirley and Liz. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Christopher, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of his daughter Liz, Thomastown, Enfield A83 V275 on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Patrick’s Church, Johnstownbridge followed by burial in Kilshanroe Cemetery. In accordance with revised Government guidelines, 50 people can attend the Funeral Mass. However, the capacity of St Patrick’s Church is limited to family only. Please respect and adhere to social distancing guidelines and public health advice at all times.

Mary Burke (née Brooman), Campion Crescent, Kildare Town

July 1. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, Joseph and Alan, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In line with HSE and government advice, the funeral mass at 11 o'clock on Friday in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town will be Private with private burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Livestream of Mary's funeral mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family at RIP.ie. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.