Drugs raid: Large grow-house discovered in Monasterevin

Man arrested

Cannabis plants found in Monasterevin yesterday. Picture: Kildare gardai

Cannabis worth in excess of €40,000 were found in a garda operation in the Monasterevin area yesterday, Tuesday, June 30.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s who was subsequently detained at Newbridge garda station.

A search was carried out as part of a planned operation. Gardaí discovered over 50 cannabis plants which were being cultivated in the house.