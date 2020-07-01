LATEST: Three Covid-19 deaths reported in Ireland today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of three people with Covid-19 have died. There has now been a total of 1,738 virus-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, June 30, the HPSC has been notified of six confirmed cases of coronavirus. There is now a total of 25,477 confirmed cases.

In county Kildare, as of midnight on Sunday, June 28, the latest date for which county figures are available, there had been a total of 1,487 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There had been an increase of six cases reported in the county between Saturday and Sunday last.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team continues to advise against all non-essential travel.

“The WHO has warned that the global pandemic is accelerating. In the past week, over 160,000 cases have been reported each day.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow (Thursday, July 2) as it continues to monitor the spread of Covid-19 nationally and internationally, and review Ireland’s response and preparedness to the disease.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “In June, a total of 31 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were associated with travel. The balance of keeping the disease suppressed in Ireland will continue to be challenging as society and business reopens. Public Health Advice remains available on gov.ie/health and hse.ie.”

* These figures are released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and HSE each evening and are available to the public at https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/.

Please note that county-by-county figures are released some days in arrears, and because of that may sometimes be higher than the daily number of new cases for the country as a whole.