Free kids' play packs to be distributed through Kildare libraries for National Play Day

Kildare County Council Annual Play Day attracts thousands of people to the civic campus at Áras Chill Dara in Naas each year but due to the coronavirus cannot proceed in its usual format this year, so a fun alternative has been found.

National Play Day takes place at home this year as part of the government initiative ‘Let’s Play Ireland’. The date is Saturday July 4 and the theme is ‘Playful Communities, Playful Homes’. Kildare County Council has put together 800 play packs, which will be distributed to the public through the library network and to families identified by Kildare Children and Young People’s Services Committee through their reps.

Each play pack contains A3 colour sheets, a tennis ball, coloured chalk, Twistable crayons, stickers and a set of dice with a total retail value of €10. Kids can have fun playing with the contents or use them to enter a great competition.

To enter, use at least three of the items in your pack to create something playful – an art project, an indoor game or an outdoor activity. There are no other rules, so let your imaginations run wild.

Submit a photo of your creation to parks@kildarecoco.ie by 5pm on Monday July 13, 2020 to win some great prizes including a portable DVD player, a fitbit and Apple AirPods. Prizes will be awarded for the best entries across three age groups.