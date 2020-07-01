Kildare County Council celebrates Your Council Day



The innovative work carried out by local authorities across the country during the Covid-19 crisis will be highlighted during Your Council Day today.



Across social media, #YourCouncilDay will showcase numerous heroes who have made a difference in supporting their communities through the vital work carried out by councils during lockdown.



Local authorities will also provide a ‘behind the scenes’ look at a typical day in the council and highlight all the services councils and their dedicated employees provide.



Social media users throughout the community are also asked to post their experiences of council initiatives using the hashtag #YourCouncilDay.



A report carried out by the Local Government Management Agency reveals the local authority sector devised 216 separate innovations to meet challenges presented by Covid-19.



In 38% of these cases, structures did not previously exist and were specifically set up to deliver Covid-19 services on a short-term basis.



“The current crisis has highlighted the true nature of public service in communities across the country,” said Peter Carey, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council



Mr Carey said:“Faced with the challenge of social distancing, and with many of their own staff working from home, local authorities brought novel solutions to the complex problems posed by the new realities of lockdown.”



Kildare like all local authorities established a Community Response Forum to co-ordinate a multi-agency response to deliver supports to those who need it while Covid-19 restrictions were in force.



Councils moved to support those faced with isolation, activating befriending services with regular phone calls, starting local radio shows and organising book and even musical instrument deliveries to combat loneliness.



We have seen live-streamed storytelling, virtual Zoom book clubs and online choirs supporting community spirits through dark days.”



More information on the innovations taken by local authorities during Covid-19 is available in an overview report produced by the LGMA