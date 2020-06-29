€70,000 of drugs allegedly found during Rathangan search, court hears
Case before Naas District Court
A man who allegedly had cannabis for sale or supply had his case mentioned at a Naas District Court sitting on June 17.
Michael Herbert, 28, whose address was given as 6 Aylmer Court, Kilmeague, faces an allegation of having the drug at Feighcullen, Rathangan, on December 22 last.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the case arose from a search of a house during which €70,000 worth of the drug was allegedly found.
Solicitor Matt Byrne said he had no objection to an adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until July 22.
Judge Zaidan also remanded the defendant on continuing bail to the adjourned date.
