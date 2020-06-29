Blessington houses and apartments plan is opposed

A plan to build over 350 homes in Blessington, just inside the County Kildare border, has been attacked by councillors.

The proposal provides for 330 houses, mainly three bedroom dwellings, as well as 30 apartments at Kilmalum Road. The application is a strategic development, which will be decided by An Bord Pleanala instead of Kildare County Council.

The plans also provides for 675 car park spaces and 141 bicycle parking slots and were outlined at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Bill Clear said he was shocked at the density.

He opposed the apartments and said not enough open space is being provided.

A link road should be built to the Naas Road, said Cllr Fintan Brett.

Cllr Seamie Moore has described the development as too dense and the proposal has a lack of amenity space.

Cllr Vincent P Martin said he has concerns about the impact on wildlife, including some bird species and hedgehogs.

Concern has also been expressed by Kildare County Council about the possible impact on some mature trees.