BREAKING: Man in critical condition after Newbridge assault last night

A man in his 20s is in critical condition in Tallaght hospital after a serious assault in Newbridge last night.

The victim was found with serious injuries lying on the footpath on Langton Road, between McLoughlin's garage and The Oaks estate, at 1.45am.

The scene of the incident has been preserved all day today and garda investigators are at the scene. No arrests have yet been made in connection with the matter.

Investigating gardaí in The Oaks estate in Newbridge on Sunday afternoon, June 28