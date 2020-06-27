LATEST: Six deaths and 23 new Covid-19 cases reported nationwide today

Six deaths nationwide have been reported from Covid-19 today, according to this evening's figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, bringing the death toll from the virus so far to 1,734 people.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,437 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

No new information on the number of Kildare cases of Covid-19 has been released as of yet this evening. As of midnight on Wednesday, June 24, the latest date for which county figures are available, Kildare had 1,478 cases.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“High levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life.

“However, of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases (43%) are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further 8 cases (35%) are in those aged between 35-54.

“This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

“Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2m distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings.”

* These figures are released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and HSE each evening and are available to the public at https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/.