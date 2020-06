Surface Dressing will take place on the L2010 Sherlockstown/Painstown, from Junction with L2010/L6011 Sherlocktown Crossroads, to Junction with L2007 Straffan Road.

Works will begin on Monday, June 29, until Tuesday, June 30, subject to weather conditions.

The daily working hours is 8am to 6pm.

The road will remain closed during the course of the works.