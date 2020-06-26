Co Kildare playschool closes its doors for final time today
Graduation for 2020 today
Little Scholars celebrates graduation on closing day
A popular Co Kildare playschool after 14 years providing childcare will be closing its doors for the final time today, with a graduation.
Little Scholars Playschool, BallymoreEustace, said in an online statement:"Unfortunately due to the pandemic we did not get to finish out our year with the wonderful kids."
A graduation was held for the children today.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on