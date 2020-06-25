LATEST: One further case of Covid-19 confirmed in County Kildare

One further case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in County Kildare, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, released this evening.

As of last Tuesday, June 23, the latest date for which county figures are available, the number of cases in Kildare stands at 1,477.*

Today, the HPSC said that one more person with Covid-19 has died, bringing the country's death toll to 1,727.

A further 11 cases nationally were confirmed as of midnight last night, Wednesday, June 24, bringing the total in the country to 25,405.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “NPHET noted today that over a third of new cases in the past 14 days are under 35 years of age. It also noted a number of EU countries reported an increase in new cases.

“7% of cases notified in Ireland over the past fortnight have been associated with travel. NPHET expressed a clear view that overseas travel poses a risk to importation of the disease and to further transmission in Ireland.

“The ECDC has recently warned that the pandemic is not over. Ireland has made significant gains in suppressing COVID-19. Our task over the coming weeks and months is maintaining these gains.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “COVID-19 is accelerating globally with 4 million cases recorded in the last month.

“Considering the international experience with the disease, we cannot afford complacency. Continue to be aware of the risks and follow the public health advice designed to protect individuals.”

* These figures are released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and HSE each evening and are available to the public at https://covid19ireland- geohive.hub.arcgis.com/.

Please note that county-by-county figures are released some days in arrears, and because of that may sometimes be higher than the daily number of new cases for the country as a whole.