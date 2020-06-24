Revamped Junction 14 service station in Monasterevin will have five new food outlets

The newly-revamped Junction 14 at Mayfield, Monasterevin - off the M7 motorway - is due to open in July.

The popular stop for motorists will have five new food outlets - Chopped, Zambrero, Subway, Gino's and Mayfield Fare.

Work on a major extension to the service station, which originally opened in 2011, is set to be complete in a few weeks, according to the company. Work was paused during the Covid-19 lockdown but resumed in recent weeks.

Junction 14 currently hosts a Supermacs/Papa John's and Insomnia coffee, which are open in line with government regulations; along with a Texaco service station and Spar convenience shop.

Its extended new seating area will be open on June 29.

"After trading successfully since 2011, we knew that we needed to extend the food offering, and the facilities, to be able to offer a better customer experience,” said Liam Fitzpatrick, director of owners The Lidon Group.

"Even though the extension project was delayed due to the recent health crisis, during the construction of Junction 14 – Phase 2 there were approximately 30 working on the site before the lockdown and since restrictions were eased on building sites.

“The Covid-19 crisis unfortunately resulted in 90% of our sales being wiped out during the course of the lockdown, but we are hopeful that this will recover gradually over the remainder of the summer and autumn.

“Before the Covid-19 crisis there were up to 150 employees in Junction 14 Mayfield, and our priority right now is to reinstate those employees as soon as possible, as the country goes back to work, and as the new normal is established."