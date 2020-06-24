Alleged Newbridge €25,000 drugs accused appears in court

A man prosecuted for alleged possession of cocaine appeared at a Naas District Court sitting today.

Anthony Donnarumma, 48, and whose address was given as 871 Piercetown, Newbridge, faces allegations of possession as well as possession for sale or supply of the drug at 871 Piercetown, Newbridge last night (June 23).

Sgt Jim Kelly said the premises was searched on foot of a warrant and cocaine with a street value of €25,400 was found there.

Det Gda Seamus Doyle gave evidence of arresting the man and conveying him to Kildare garda station.

The garda added that the defendant was cautioned after the allegations were put to him and remained silent.

He said that while the gardaí had no objection to bail being granted, they wanted conditions to be attached.

The defendant was released on €700 cash bail and must sign on daily at Newbridge garda station and surrender his passport, which he has already done.

He must also reside at his address.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until October 8 for further directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.