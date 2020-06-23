LATEST: Spike in number of Kildare cases of Covid-19

There has been a small spike in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in County Kildare today, in comparison with figures for recent weeks, which showed only small, single-figure or no daily increases.

Some 24 new cases were reported in Kildare as of midnight Sunday, June 21 - the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. That brings the total number of cases in Kildare to 1,467 - the third-highest county in Ireland, behind Dublin and Cork.

A further three deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, bringing the country's death toll to 1,720.

Another 10 cases were notified to the HSPC today. There are now a total of 25,391 cases of Covid-19 in the country.

As of midnight Monday, June 22, 404,989 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out. 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we now have a robust testing system in place. The success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms. Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as COVID-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.

“If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go to work or socialise. Self isolate in your household and contact your GP by phone without delay.”