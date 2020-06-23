Recycling rates triple across County Kildare during Covid-19

All public recycling banks in the county are funded by Kildare County Council with service contracted to Glassco, a Naas-based recycling business.

The council works closely with Tesco to maintain the site at the Blessington Road. The textile banks at this location are operated and serviced by the respective charities themselves, with assistance from the council.

A suggestion that KCC is not involved in recycling, on this website on June 18, is untrue.

Servicing of this site by the council (and all the main recycling bank sites in the county ) is done twice weekly at a minimum and all litter is removed, and the community Warden also monitors the site, with fines issued where evidence of dumping is found.

KCC currently provides four recycling bank sites in Naas: Tesco, Blessington Road; Tesco, Monread Road; Supervalu, Fairgreen and Naas Retail Park (beside B&Q)

There are 35 other sites around the county.

During the coronavirus lockdown, access to a quarter of bottle bank sites was unavailable due to Covid related restrictions as they are located in sports facilities. During this time the tonnage of glass doubled, or tripled at some sites- in the case of this site, it went from 155 tonnes in all of 2019, to 112 tonnes from January to June this year already.

Bring banks are a community resource. The public are encouraged not to abuse these facilities by leaving rubbish or waste (including discarded masks and gloves) at them and to bring bags and boxes home to reuse another day.