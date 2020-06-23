Kildare County Council says almost 88 applications for festivals on hold

Kildare County Council reports that 236 applications have been received for community grant schemes.

There are now 136 projects approved by Kildare County Council, to a total value of €228,170.

A statement from Kildare County Council said: "Award letters and payments will issue in the coming weeks.

Some projects cannot proceed in the proposed format due to current public health advice. The groups involved may wish to submit alternative proposals which will be considered on a case by case basis. They will be contacted shortly about this."

Regarding the festival grant scheme, 88 applications have been received and are currently on hold due to the possibility of further revisions to the Roadmap for Reopening Ireland and the implications of same in terms of numbers permitted to attend public gatherings etc, says Kildare County Council.





In relation to Residents' Association Grants, 328 applications received and 328 applications approved to a total value of €196,692. Award letters and payments will issue in the coming weeks.



Queries can be directed to grants@kildarecoco.ie.