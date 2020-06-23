Deaths in Co Kildare - June 23, 2020

Rose Campbell (née Kelly), Rockfield, Athy

June 22. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John , brothers James (Shelly) and Thomas (Curly), sister Aggie, sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral wll take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolences' section at RIP.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to 'The Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy'. The funeral mass will be livestreamed from St. Michael's Parish Church website www.parishofathy.ie at 11am on Wednesday morning, June 24.

Eleanor Abbott (née Eager), Springfield, Castledermot

June 22. Peacefully at home in her sleep in her 103rd year. Beloved wife of the late George and much loved mother of Richard, Geraldine, Linda, Carole and David. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sisters Betty and Trudy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral service will take place after which her burial will take place in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot at approximately 4pm on Thursday. Please use the online Condolences link at RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.