There will be no immediate change to Naas parking time limits

A move to increase the amount of time a motorist can park in Naas ran aground.

Cllr Evie Sammon wanted to increase the one hour time limit in the town centre to two hours in a Kildare County Council operated parking spaces.

Read more County Kildare news

She told a Naas Municipal District meeting that the coronavirus crisis has meant that some businesses can only deal with customers by appointment - and this takes up more time.

KCC official Pamela Pender said maximum stay time limits are outlined in the parking bye-laws and any change to the maximum stay periods would require a full review of the bye-laws.

She said the council’s roads department “would strongly recommend not increasing the maximum stay period because this would have a serious negative impact on the turnover of parking spaces to allow people to visit and do business in the town.”

Ms Pender added this would also restrict footfall for businesses.

It was pointed out that there are five public car parks in Naas for any motorist

wishing to park for more than one hour and up to all day.

These car park charges are: New Row - €1.20 per hour, €6 all day; Boyles – €1.20 per hour, €6 all day: Hedermans – €1 per hour, €3 all day; Fairgreen – €1 per hour, €3 all day; Abbey Street - €0.20 for 15 mins, €1.20 per hour with a maximum stay period of two hours.

Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly said any change to the existing rules would have to be costed.

The observation period of thirty minutes, introduced as Covid-19 hit, remains in place.

It means the motorists have a grace period of half an hour before a ticket is bought or after a ticket has expired.