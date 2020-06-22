Midsummer rain on the way to County Kildare

After a largely dry day today, rain will arrive in County Kildare tomorrow.

Met Eireann says it will be generally cloudy and damp day with rain on and off through today, drier breaks will develop with the sun peaking through at times. The rain will turn heavy and persistent over Connacht and west Ulster during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees with high relative humidity even out of the rain. There'll be blustery southerly winds, easing for a time in the west.

Rain and drizzle will continue through the night. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a fresh southerly breeze, easing later. Mist and fog on hills.