LATEST: No rise in confirmed Kildare cases of Covid-19 today

There have been no reported increases in the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in County Kildare today. The number of Kildare cases stands at 1,439 - the same as yesterday's figures. Kildare has the third-highest number of cases, behind Dublin and Cork.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of two people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,715 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday June 19, the HPSC has been notified of 22 more confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,374 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you today, nine of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that Covid-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them.”

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis.”