North Kildare set to suffer job losses at Aer Lingus announcement

North Kildare residents are set to suffer job losses due to the announcement by Aer Lingus today that 500 jobs are to go.

The job losses are largely being attributed to the 14 days quarantine rule and the strict restrictions on travel imposed since lockdown, imposed by the HSE and Government.

Labour TD for Dublin Fingal, Duncan Smith TD, has called the cutting of 500 jobs by Aer Lingus a 'hammer blow' for workers and their families and has called the conduct of Aer Lingus as absolutely disgraceful as it uses the Covid-19 pandemic to pursue their long-term cost cutting agenda to reduce staffing and worsen terms and conditions.

Deputy Smith said:“This news coming from Aer Lingus today is awful for workers and their families. I believe, despite the difficulties in the aviation sector, this decision by the company is reactionary and heavy handed when there are still avenues left to explore."

He said:“When other airlines across Europe are engaging with Governments to project jobs and support workers and seek support packages, Aer Lingus don’t seem interested in protecting their workforce and appear to be doing the opposite, and slashing jobs to maintain profits."

He said:“Aer Lingus remain one of the most cash rich companies in the aviation industry and their parent company IAG is currently seeking to purchase airlines and expand worldwide. This clearly shows a disregard for workers and their rights in lieu of the potential to maximise their turnover."

Deputy Smith said:“The company have been showing blatant disregard for workers’ rights. My inbox is full of Aer Lingus workers concerned for their livelihoods and the future of their work and feel these decisions by the company have been sprung on them without nearly enough engagement and negotiations.”

An Aer Lingus staff member, who did not wish to be named, says social distancing and the 14 days quarantine rule are spelling the end for air travel into and out of Ireland.